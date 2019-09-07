Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Lowered Holding in Freeport (FCX) by $1.40 Million as Valuation Declined; As Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Share Value Declined, S&T Bank Has Raised Holding by $526,660

S&T Bank increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 105,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% . The institutional investor held 551,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 446,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 669,298 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diplomat Pharmacy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPLO); 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY ADJ EPS 87C TO 97C, EST. 93C; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN OF; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Maintaining Previous 2018 Guidance on All Other Fincl Measures; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT – ATUL KAVTHEKAR, CFO OF DIPLOMAT, WILL TEMPORARILY ASSUME ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF CEO UNTIL APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO IS EFFECTIVE; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SAYS PARK RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY AS INTERIM CEO; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – REITERATE 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 116,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 3.03M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.11 million, down from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 18.56M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP’S SHARE OWNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Ease as CEO Signals Waste Resolution (Correct); 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q EPS 47c

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 19,525 shares to 130,833 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 31,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DPLO shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 159,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 795,907 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com holds 59,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Limited Partnership reported 122,153 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank has 150 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0% or 6,400 shares. Prudential Financial holds 111,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 21,921 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 41,830 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1,901 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs Com has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Alyeska Invest Gp Limited Partnership has 229,895 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Advisory Net Ltd Liability invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Lc, New York-based fund reported 60,491 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public invested in 53,140 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 153.45 million shares. Greenwich Wealth Management invested 0.73% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Natixis reported 42,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 10.60M shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund holds 28,809 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 32.38M shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Com owns 0.37% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 32.07M shares. 2.60M are owned by Prudential Fincl Inc. First Manhattan Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cohen Klingenstein Llc reported 264,939 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 254,479 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L had bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340 on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $97.94M for 33.64 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.