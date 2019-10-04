Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Lifted Sina (Put) (SINA) Stake; Parkwood Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Has Decreased by $766,500

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 5,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 38,490 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39M, down from 43,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $123.24. About 161,151 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Sina Corp (Put) (SINA) by 180.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 152,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 236,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.20M, up from 84,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 429,976 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,891 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 24 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 787 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Com reported 6,016 shares. Northern Trust reported 966,906 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). First Personal Fin has 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Us Natl Bank De stated it has 18,817 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 693 were reported by Federated Pa. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.24% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 65,474 are held by Rhumbline Advisers.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $273.08M for 5.79 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,769 shares to 31,211 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,612 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 326,690 shares to 142,010 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (IXJ) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Front Yd Residential Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,400 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,217 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.26 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aviva Plc stated it has 19,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 90,599 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 67,262 shares. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 76,912 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 74,094 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc has 4,897 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 39,947 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 28,800 shares. 2.03 million were reported by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Edgestream Prns LP holds 23,698 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd holds 0.01% or 234,090 shares.