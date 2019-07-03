Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Increased Position in Chemed New (Put) (CHE) by $1.18 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hoplite Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Agilent Technologies (A) Stake by $21.79 Million as Share Value Declined

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 272,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 268,618 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59M, down from 540,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.61. About 1.43 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Chemed Corp New (Put) (CHE) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, up from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Chemed Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $364.56. About 104,774 shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.42% or 169,700 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited holds 251,499 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department accumulated 155 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.06% or 49,069 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt accumulated 6,260 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Zacks Invest Management has 0.01% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 1,144 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh invested in 0.16% or 44,538 shares. Mcf Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,422 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1,479 shares. 4,706 are held by Ameritas Invest Prns. Fifth Third State Bank owns 839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com reported 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 4,300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:JEC) by 25,700 shares to 74,200 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) by 61,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,763 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chemed Corp (CHE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “NYSE’s Biggest IPO Since Snap Is $2.3 Billion for Brazil Fintech – Bloomberg” published on January 24, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Chemed Corporation Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cincinnati public company plans $150M share repurchase – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diane Psaras Joins VITAS as Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 33,257 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $22.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PerkinElmer, Inc.’s (NYSE:PKI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. McMullen Michael R. sold 17,491 shares worth $1.31M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Stevens Cap Management Lp has 0.65% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 190,334 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp invested in 0.17% or 21,437 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,376 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Conning Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,186 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A reported 1,750 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns, a Ohio-based fund reported 31,792 shares. Btim Corp holds 64,242 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 112,292 shares. Fiduciary Comm reported 3,130 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 283,125 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Franklin Inc stated it has 1.39 million shares. Putnam Ltd Com owns 351,329 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc accumulated 381,317 shares.