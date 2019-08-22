Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Increased Its Stake in United Ins Hldgs (Put) (UIHC) as Share Price Declined; Apple (AAPL) Position Has Boosted by Buckingham Asset Management Llc

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (Put) (UIHC) by 688% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 68,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The institutional investor held 78,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in United Ins Hldgs Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 113,293 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 16,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 120,405 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 104,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,514 shares to 1,884 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 12,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,595 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Family Office Llc holds 2.9% or 141,094 shares in its portfolio. 3,672 were reported by Vista Capital Prns. Yhb Invest Advsr holds 128,942 shares or 3.84% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested in 80,767 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt owns 37,117 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 8.34 million shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 38,723 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 59.28M shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 79,414 shares stake. Perkins Cap Mgmt holds 1,200 shares. Wilsey Asset Management stated it has 3.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bourgeon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 19,214 shares. Dana Invest Advsr invested in 2.04% or 227,555 shares. Mrj stated it has 41,688 shares or 4.75% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tuesday’s Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: TLT, GLD, AAPL, AMD, UBER – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Fake batteries cause problems – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 8,372 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 7,241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 14,151 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Liability Company owns 18,182 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 118,052 shares. 50 were accumulated by Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust. Moreover, Moody National Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 276 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 14,720 shares. Northern Corp holds 0% or 279,602 shares in its portfolio. Group invested in 0% or 15,639 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 391,362 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 26,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nushares Etf Tr by 49,667 shares to 26,867 shares, valued at $703,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc (Call) by 130,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,100 shares, and cut its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $991,582 activity. $317,200 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Menon Deepak on Wednesday, March 27. DiFrancesco Paul F bought $19,964 worth of stock or 1,702 shares. The insider Whittemore Kent G bought 1,000 shares worth $14,560. 12,700 shares valued at $140,880 were bought by Hogan Michael on Monday, August 5. St John Scott also bought $50,216 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.