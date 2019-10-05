Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Increased Its Position in Aqua America (WTR) by $453,050; As Alleghany (Y) Market Value Rose, Shareholder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Cut Stake by $340,500

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $793.65. About 36,767 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 11,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 33,350 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 22,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 861,155 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 15 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 94,219 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 114,739 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 8 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 810,467 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Gru Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.06% stake. Dupont holds 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 1,114 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 7 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 0.04% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Levin Cap Strategies LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). First Republic Invest Inc stated it has 3,339 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 10,886 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 22,600 shares to 66,980 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 30,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.59M for 28.92 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,968 activity.