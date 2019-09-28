Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Increased Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Position by $704,872; Polen Capital Management Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Decreased by $5.44 Million as Share Value Declined

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 17,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496.14 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.46. About 634,963 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 11/05/2018 – Bayer’s Eylea Gets Second Approval for Use in China; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 281.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 17,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 23,292 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $978,000, up from 6,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 69,396 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.5% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (Call) (NYSE:RRC) by 175,400 shares to 573,300 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Put) by 335,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,900 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

More notable recent Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Nokia (NOK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$32.37, Is It Time To Put Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Explosion-Protected Models Join Columbus McKinnon’s Wire Rope Hoist Product Family – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.44 million for 13.33 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 18,559 shares to 81,343 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.