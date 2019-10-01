Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Increased Cirrus Logic (Call) (CRUS) Holding by $933,100; Stock Price Rose; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Valuation Declined While Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Decreased by $566,610 Its Position

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 5,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $573,000, down from 10,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $110.5. About 988,366 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beat first-quarter earnings expectations; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ALSO INCURRED EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH ONGOING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN QTR; 10/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Eli Lilly acquires small biotech for $1.6B to strengthen cancer immunotherapy pipeline

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (Call) (CRUS) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 21,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The institutional investor held 333,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.56M, up from 311,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 229,122 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:HRC) by 6,900 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd (Call) by 550,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,600 shares, and cut its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold CRUS shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 48.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 47.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.02% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). 171,000 are owned by Axa. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 20,915 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) or 1,338 shares. Adirondack Tru Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 100 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 46,490 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 18,986 shares. 9,324 were accumulated by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Alberta Invest Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 83,079 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Co accumulated 26,007 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 185,850 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 2.80M shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.05% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Etrade Capital invested in 0.02% or 14,813 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 15,382 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 6,013 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 9,295 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 0.02% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 84,562 shares. Smith Salley Assocs stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Modera Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,670 shares. 348 are owned by Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Schulhoff Co holds 0.41% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust holds 2,683 shares. Barr E S Com stated it has 2,212 shares. 61.98M are held by Blackrock Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 68,582 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 503,575 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank owns 4,748 shares. Capital holds 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 1.47 million shares.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $394.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,802 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 15,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.32 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

