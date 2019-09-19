Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Decreased Its Stake in Logmein (LOGM) by $7.14 Million; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose, Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Decreased Holding

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 82.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 97,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 20,612 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 118,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $68.7. About 382,443 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 2.22 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms One Class of JPMCC 2004-C3; 14/05/2018 – Sprint: Consent Solicitation Being Conducted in Connection With Sprint’s Agreement to Merge With T-Mobile US Unit; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty – sources [20:34 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio); 30/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: T-Mobile Sprint Merger Accelerates 5G with 17% Uplift, Strategy Analytics Forecasts; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to Pay $40 Million Over Faked Outgoing Telephone Calls; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86M for 16.05 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Ltd owns 29,786 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 10,246 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 38,572 shares. 36 were accumulated by Qci Asset Management. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.12M shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 10,334 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0.08% or 16,018 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Charles Schwab Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 324,601 shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 402,387 shares. Assetmark accumulated 47 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0.01% or 9,171 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 29,097 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 157,309 shares.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hi Crush Inc (Put) (NYSE:HCLP) by 155,000 shares to 772,500 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Cap Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWB).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 20.23 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,102 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. National Pension Service reported 0.12% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0.25% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Winch Advisory Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Raymond James Fin reported 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 17,380 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 6,026 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,583 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,098 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability holds 0.56% or 6.35 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life, a Japan-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 5,266 shares in its portfolio.

