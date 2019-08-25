Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Cut Stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by $14.70 Million; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose, Aldebaran Financial Has Decreased Its Position

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 93.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 367,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 26,399 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 393,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 883,156 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 6,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 8 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0.01% or 120,466 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.07% or 4.62M shares in its portfolio. Nomura invested 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Regions Fin reported 12 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.84% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Nwq Investment Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.74% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 424,467 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 3 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 24,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, D E Shaw And Company has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 40,997 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 140,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 0.08% or 226,524 shares. 350,801 were reported by Anchor Llc.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $328,000 activity. Ellis Mark E had bought 10,000 shares worth $373,000 on Friday, May 10.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (Put) (NYSE:ESS) by 7,600 shares to 35,700 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 178,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Topbuild Corp (Put).