Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Cut Its Stake in Omeros (Put) (OMER) as Share Price Declined; As Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Market Valuation Rose, Stadium Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $363,715

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Omeros Corp (Put) (OMER) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.97% . The institutional investor held 111,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, down from 159,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Omeros Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $783.61M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 233,073 shares traded. Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) has declined 24.60% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OMER News: 10/05/2018 – Omeros 1Q Loss $30.1M; 11/04/2018 – OMEROS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDED $45M ON OR BEFORE MAY 20; 12/04/2018 – OMIDRIA® Added to Veterans Health Administration National Formulary; 11/04/2018 – Omeros Announces Amendment of Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – OMEROS: ADDED CLINICAL STUDIES SUPPORT OMIDRIA BENEFITS; 26/04/2018 – OMEROS CORP OMER.O – DISCUSSIONS ONGOING WITH FDA AND EUROPEAN REGULATORS FOR EXPEDITED APPROVAL OF OMS721; 26/04/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Omeros’ MASP-2 Inhibitor OMS721 for the Treatment of High-Risk Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant-Associated Thrombotic Microangiopathy; 24/05/2018 – OMEROS IN SETTLEMENT PACT WITH LUPIN RESOLVING PATENT SUIT; 11/04/2018 – OMEROS CORP – AMENDED ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH CERTAIN AFFILIATES OF CRG LP; 10/05/2018 – Omeros 1Q Loss/Shr 62c

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 21,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 421,658 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19M, up from 400,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 65,340 shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSBF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,495 are held by Matarin Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research holds 0% or 30,678 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,016 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 20,200 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 414,146 shares. Metropolitan Life Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 9,450 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). 28,579 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 0.02% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 88,499 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 37 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 23,385 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 157,412 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold OMER shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.36% less from 24.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Com owns 15,164 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 12,786 shares or 0% of the stock. Oz Mngmt LP holds 112,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 17,735 were accumulated by Lesa Sroufe And Communications. First Interstate Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) for 5,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,779 shares. 636,210 are owned by Northern Trust. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) or 107,544 shares. 32,527 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) for 33,277 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability invested in 0% or 39,578 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 0% of its portfolio in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc (Put) by 96,600 shares to 136,400 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (Put) (NYSE:HHC) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (Put) (QLD).

Analysts await Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.38 earnings per share, up 46.48% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Omeros Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% negative EPS growth.