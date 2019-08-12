Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Cut Its Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (Call) (TMO) by $35.98 Million; Corsair Capital Management LP Stake in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Has Decreased by $676,872 as Share Value Rose

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 54.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 13,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 10,955 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 24,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 3.20M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Call) (TMO) by 46.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 131,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 150,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.20M, down from 282,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 921,902 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.99 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 152,571 shares to 478,371 shares, valued at $23.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Instrs Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NATI) by 22,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EUFN).

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 649 shares to 4,249 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 101,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.