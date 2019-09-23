Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Boosted Its Stake in Thor Inds (Call) (THO) by $301,600 as Market Value Declined; Citizens & Northern Boosted Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (Call) (THO) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 261,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.30M, up from 256,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 1.17M shares traded or 41.42% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 3,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 14,817 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 10,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12M shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,305 shares to 21,580 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 32,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,488 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Middleton And Ma has invested 2.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 754,682 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.36% or 9,683 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 1.41% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3.26 million shares. Viking LP holds 1.99% or 2.92M shares. Next Financial Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0.33% or 20,417 shares. Birinyi Inc has 1.12% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 17,600 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,308 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 8,000 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 1,350 were accumulated by Renaissance Invest Gru Ltd. Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 89,655 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,761 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs holds 0.13% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 92,383 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1,530 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 28,723 shares to 31,177 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 412,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,133 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (Put) (NYSE:GWW).