Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased Proofpoint (Put) (PFPT) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Bartlett & Co Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake as Shares Rose

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (Put) (PFPT) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 69,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $129.92. About 867,701 shares traded or 72.31% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 28,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 583,875 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.75 million, down from 612,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $114.54. About 2.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. $374,400 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was sold by Herren Richard Scott on Friday, February 1. Lee Robert Darren sold $918,952 worth of stock or 8,031 shares.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (Put) (NYSE:MAS) by 277,400 shares to 490,700 shares, valued at $19.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonoco Prods Co (Call) (NYSE:SON) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (Put) (NYSE:UA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 1.10 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cipher LP has invested 0.11% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Jennison Assoc Lc reported 640,226 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 255,745 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt has 35,900 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.33% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,411 shares. Nordea Management Ab invested in 46,208 shares. Hhr Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 220,865 shares stake. Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Principal Grp holds 2,087 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Granahan Mngmt Ma invested 0.13% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Raymond James Financial Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 3,507 shares. Utah Retirement reported 9,449 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Co has 1.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smithfield Tru owns 67,573 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Management Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,315 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. Arga Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 22,400 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 403,440 shares. Haverford Co has invested 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Srb Corporation has 1.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tanaka Cap Management holds 0.03% or 110 shares. Ckw Fincl Gru owns 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 600 shares. Bluestein R H holds 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,659 shares. Tower Bridge holds 0% or 84,602 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon owns 25.21 million shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Hl Services Ltd stated it has 609,584 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares to 444,615 shares, valued at $84.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.01 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.