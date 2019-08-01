Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $62.41 Million as Stock Price Rose; Equinix (EQIX) Holder Jane Street Group Has Increased Position by $829,896

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 114.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $22.75 during the last trading session, reaching $524.85. About 511,766 shares traded or 37.77% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 98.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 24,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 5.48 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 39,600 shares to 66,800 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 8,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd (Put).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. $501,938 worth of stock was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney stated it has 1.38% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Weitz Mgmt accumulated 30,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co stated it has 21,137 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Country Club Tru Com Na accumulated 0.03% or 5,137 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.04% or 10,193 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 9,927 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 23,930 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Inc holds 0.08% or 305,545 shares. Appleton Partners Ma accumulated 0.36% or 54,157 shares. Pennsylvania Co holds 175,805 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Comm reported 6,781 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn owns 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,838 shares. 9,112 are owned by American Research & Mngmt. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs owns 737,805 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York reported 17,277 shares. Hl Finance Service Limited Co reported 8,059 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1,309 shares. Connable Office owns 4,256 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.23% or 262,313 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs holds 1,600 shares. 127,883 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Destination Wealth holds 3 shares. 28,469 are held by Schroder Mngmt. Congress Asset Co Ma holds 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 26,634 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc holds 28,574 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management stated it has 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 6,732 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 860,800 shares to 3.90 million shares, valued at $740.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 15,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,948 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (Put).