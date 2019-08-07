Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased Its Position in Coca Cola Co (Call) (KO) by $22.76 Million; Wedgewood Partners Has Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position as Stock Declined

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 74,200 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $68.17. About 11.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD-QUALCOMM WAS CLEARLY A UNIQUE AND VERY LARGE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY- CFO, CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 26/04/2018 – 5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Showcase C-V2X Direct Communications Interoperability to Improve Road Safety; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 14/05/2018 – Bloomberg News reports the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has been asked to hasten the deal’s review as well as Qualcomm’s plans to protect local companies

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Call) (KO) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 494,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 7.07 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.25M, down from 7.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 16.50 million shares traded or 31.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Partners invested in 0.31% or 74,200 shares. City Holdg Com owns 27,718 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 0.61% or 17,709 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 233,973 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Altrinsic Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ims Mgmt holds 19,179 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,126 shares. Amer Asset reported 10,320 shares. Hills Bancshares And Tru owns 3,998 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Co accumulated 0.59% or 71,646 shares. The Texas-based Tctc Ltd Com has invested 0.7% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 83 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors Lp has 1.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 108,981 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 48,477 shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp reported 0.78% stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (Call) (NYSE:KMX) by 615,300 shares to 767,400 shares, valued at $53.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc (Call) by 169,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Fincl Service Corporation owns 46,076 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 21,172 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Fruth Inv has 0.62% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Veritable L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 271,046 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 17,626 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Pacific Invest Mngmt reported 106,905 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.43% or 1.02M shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability invested in 23,850 shares. International Sarl reported 117,176 shares. Bahl And Gaynor owns 0.69% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.61 million shares. Stonebridge Lc has invested 0.98% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). North Star Investment holds 0.38% or 68,619 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 3,018 shares. Bislett Mgmt holds 150,000 shares.