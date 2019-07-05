Susquehanna International Group Llp Cut Silicon Laboratories (Call) (SLAB) Holding; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd acquired 3,409 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 203,243 shares with $28.41M value, up from 199,834 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $367.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.99 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Silicon Laboratories Inc (Call) (SLAB) stake by 71.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 46,300 shares as Silicon Laboratories Inc (Call) (SLAB)’s stock rose 14.62%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 18,500 shares with $1.50 million value, down from 64,800 last quarter. Silicon Laboratories Inc (Call) now has $4.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $103.55. About 196,756 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $87,740 activity. $87,740 worth of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was sold by BOCK WILLIAM G.

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (Put) (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 1.85 million shares to 2.44M valued at $21.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Viking Therapeutics Inc (Put) stake by 418,000 shares and now owns 529,400 shares. Krystal Biotech Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Us Bancshares De reported 10,930 shares. 61,257 are held by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rafferty Asset Management Limited holds 33,182 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 604,056 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 23,391 shares. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corp reported 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 24,823 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc stated it has 543,960 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Capital Glob Invsts holds 0.01% or 463,000 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham downgraded Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) on Thursday, January 31 to “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 28.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.69 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $21.24M for 52.83 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Silicon Laboratories’s (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shareholders Feel About Its 115% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “G-20 Recap: Trade Truce A Boost For The Market, Especially Chip Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) stake by 351,451 shares to 194,034 valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) stake by 16,287 shares and now owns 4,497 shares. Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, January 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.