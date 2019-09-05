Susquehanna International Group Llp Cut Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Position By $27.76 Million; Gamco Investors (GBL) Sentiment Is 1.45

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) stake by 5.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 677,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 11.79 million shares with $487.45M value, down from 12.47M last quarter. Micron Technology Inc (Call) now has $51.28B valuation. The stock increased 4.12% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 22.74 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST

Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.05, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 29 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 20 cut down and sold their holdings in Gamco Investors Inc. The funds in our database reported: 6.45 million shares, down from 6.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Gamco Investors Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 13 New Position: 16.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.73’s average target is -6.18% below currents $48.74 stock price. Micron had 43 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Sunday, June 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Mizuho. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset owns 10,456 shares. Donald Smith reported 5.71 million shares. Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 12.37M shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 18,954 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 18,299 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mirae Asset Glob Investments has 228,696 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Maverick reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 26,180 are held by Conning. Tegean Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 100,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1.87 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.03% or 5,250 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 3.49M shares. 544,296 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.37 million for 29.72 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Argan Inc (Put) (NYSE:AGX) stake by 30,200 shares to 37,000 valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sprague Res Lp (Put) (NYSE:SRLP) stake by 36,400 shares and now owns 55,600 shares. Microchip Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MCHP) was raised too.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 7.96% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. S. Muoio & Co. Llc owns 66,444 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 160,093 shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S & Co has invested 0.54% in the stock. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 54,000 shares.