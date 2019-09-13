Susquehanna International Group Llp Cut Its Ofg Bancorp (Put) (OFG) Stake by $1.14 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Middleton & Co Increased Stake

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (Put) (OFG) by 58.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 49,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $832,000, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 65,107 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 674,769 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.74 million for 12.53 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

