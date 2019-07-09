Susquehanna International Group Llp Cut Brunswick (Put) (BC) Position by $3.27 Million; Share Price Rose; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Boston Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $100.84. About 717,827 shares traded or 12.00% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 09/05/2018 – Toachi Mining Inc. Announces Issuance of Options; 19/04/2018 – City of Cambridge releases results of Low Carbon Energy Supply Strategy study; 03/05/2018 – M17 Entertainment hires Deutsche Bank for NASDAQ listing – sources [12:08 BST03 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – Providence Gold Receives Grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; 24/04/2018 – NYSE challenges Nasdaq’s reign as king of the tech IPO; 04/04/2018 – Cannabis Wheaton Announces Definitive Acquisition Agreement With Dosecann; 03/04/2018 – Nasdaq Hosted 2nd Nasdaq International Designation Virtual Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – One Horizon Group Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Notice; 29/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT IQ.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (Put) (BC) by 73.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 65,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 88,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 1.23 million shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nasdaq, Inc. Prices â‚¬600 Million Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq’s ModEx Extends Range of Catastrophe Risk Models with CoreLogic US Earthquake Model – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Cuts Expense Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq to Deliver Market Technology to the Jamaica Stock Exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp reported 403,980 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 0.02% stake. Whittier reported 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Dearborn Ptnrs Lc holds 1.18% or 201,909 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston has invested 1.35% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 169,543 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt owns 20,788 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 1.14 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 558,333 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 88,627 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 1.76 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Plante Moran Fin Ltd Liability invested in 447 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Llc reported 5,932 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $993,517 activity.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.85M for 21.01 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New by 356,450 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 95,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 34,200 shares to 50,300 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 131,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Structures Organization for Sharper Marine Focus – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pioneer Energy Services Receives a Continued Listing Standard Notice from the NYSE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brunswick Boat Group To Establish Integrated Manufacturing Center – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Canadian consumers piled on their winter credit – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Announces Sale of Fitness Business NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daruma Cap Lc owns 43,766 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 71,585 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.04% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 804,112 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel has invested 1% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 99,276 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 108,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 113,998 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 57,600 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Victory Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.15M shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.02% or 27,200 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Llc has 1.36M shares for 0.67% of their portfolio.