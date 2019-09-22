Susquehanna International Group Llp Boosted Suncor Energy New (Put) (SU) Stake; Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Sellers Increased By 17.5% Their Shorts

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) had an increase of 17.5% in short interest. LDOS’s SI was 3.58M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.5% from 3.04M shares previously. With 1.08M avg volume, 3 days are for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)’s short sellers to cover LDOS’s short positions. The SI to Leidos Holdings Inc’s float is 2.47%. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 3.72 million shares traded or 116.57% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Suncor Energy Inc New (Put) (SU) stake by 45.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 137,800 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (Put) (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 440,700 shares with $13.73M value, up from 302,900 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New (Put) now has $49.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 2.14M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold Leidos Holdings, Inc. shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,237 were accumulated by American Century Incorporated. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 19,825 shares. Brinker Capital owns 16,393 shares. 245,085 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 92 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Putnam Investments Limited Co holds 21,058 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Voya Investment Lc reported 53,989 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 104,666 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Ltd reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Moreover, Gotham Asset has 0.13% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 933,500 are owned by Prudential Financial. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 249,450 shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank holds 0% or 157 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Leidos Holdings has $9700 highest and $8100 lowest target. $87’s average target is 0.78% above currents $86.33 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.42 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 19.47 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.

