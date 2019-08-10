Susquehanna International Group Llp Boosted Realpage (Put) (RP) Stake; FRESHII CLASS A SUB VTG ORDINARY SH (FRHHF) Sellers Decreased By 0.56% Their Shorts

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Realpage Inc (Put) (RP) stake by 214.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 50,000 shares as Realpage Inc (Put) (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 73,300 shares with $4.45 million value, up from 23,300 last quarter. Realpage Inc (Put) now has $6.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 502,562 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51

FRESHII INC CLASS A SUB VTG ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) had a decrease of 0.56% in short interest. FRHHF’s SI was 53,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.56% from 53,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 532 days are for FRESHII INC CLASS A SUB VTG ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)’s short sellers to cover FRHHF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.0537 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1422. About 41,300 shares traded or 2246.59% up from the average. Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freshii: Time For A Second Look – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Initiating Coverage Of Freshii With A ‘2’ Rating – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freshii: Good Things Come To Those Who Wait – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Freshii Inc. develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants primarily in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $66.38 million. The Company’s restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, and frozen yogurt. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 25, 2016, the firm operated 278 restaurants in 15 countries.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $50.37 million activity. The insider Seren Capital – Ltd. sold 150,000 shares worth $8.59 million.

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

