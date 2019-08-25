Susquehanna International Group Llp Boosted Its Essex Ppty Tr (Put) (ESS) Holding by $2.20 Million; Chegg (CHGG) Holder Penbrook Management Decreased Its Position by $329,840

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (Put) (ESS) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 35,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $315.19. About 327,027 shares traded or 11.58% up from the average. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 06/03/2018 Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils Work Together to Pilot UK Innovation in Smart City Services; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 1.16M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat (Put) by 285,720 shares to 15,300 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 735,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,311 shares, and cut its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (Put) (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

