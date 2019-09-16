Susquehanna Gives Designer Brands (DBI) $27.0000 Target; Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Sentiment Is 1.59

In a an analyst report released on Monday morning, equity analysts at Susquehanna’s equity research division upped Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)‘s stock from a “Neutral” to “Positive”. They have a price target of $27.0000 on DBI or 60.52% more upside.

Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 86 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 54 sold and reduced stakes in Exlservice Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 30.92 million shares, up from 30.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Exlservice Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 48 Increased: 63 New Position: 23.

Analysts await Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) to report earnings on December, 10. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. DBI’s profit will be $62.48M for 4.89 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Designer Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.17% EPS growth.

Designer Brands Inc. designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates through three divisions: The U.S. It has a 25.07 P/E ratio. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 1.13 million shares traded. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has declined 32.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.18% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Designer Brands has $2500 highest and $2400 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 45.66% above currents $16.82 stock price. Designer Brands had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 31 report. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 3.56% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. for 447,706 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 180,380 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has 1.82% invested in the company for 333,696 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 257,624 shares.

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $20.85 million for 27.61 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. It operates in two divisions, Operations Management, and Analytics. It has a 50.76 P/E ratio. The Operations Management segment offers business process management services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

The stock decreased 1.46% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 136,958 shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500.