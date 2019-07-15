Surmodics (SRDX) Shares Declined While Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $595,335; Wallace Capital Management Lowered Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding as Shares Declined

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 13,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $543.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 46,097 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 13.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS SEES 49C PER SHARE CHARGE TO 3Q EARNINGS; 17/04/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj EPS 9c Vs. Previous Guidance of Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj EPS 5c; 15/05/2018 – Surmodics Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Net $1.53M; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF A NEW .018” LOW-PROFILE PTA; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Andrew LaFrence Will Resign as Chief Fincl Officer (CFO) Effective May 25; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance Of A New .018″ Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 27,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69M, down from 234,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.53. About 702,633 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c

Analysts await Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 81.48% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SRDX’s profit will be $674,509 for 201.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Surmodics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.11 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $209.95 million for 23.85 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.37% EPS growth.

