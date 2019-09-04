Surmodics (SRDX) Shareholder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) Market Value Declined, Essex Financial Services Has Increased by $812,630 Its Holding

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 13,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $609.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 29,578 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets From Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Pdt Solutions Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS INC – SURMODICS EXPECTS TO MAKE NEW .018″ LOW-PROFILE PTA BALLOON DILATION CATHETER AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION IN COMING MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS GETS 501(K) CLEARANCE FOR BALLOON DILATION CATHETER; 10/04/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS CFO LAFRENCE TO RESIGN; 16/05/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Andrew D.C. LaFrence Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 4,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 22,361 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 17,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 4.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan

Analysts await Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.05 per share. SRDX’s profit will be $1.08 million for 141.22 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Surmodics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings.

