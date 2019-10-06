Surmodics (SRDX) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Boosted Stake; Wasatch Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Atricure (ATRC)

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 65,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 469,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26 million, up from 403,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 30,645 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Timothy J. Arens, VP of Corporate Development and Strategy, to Serve as Interim CFO; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS: LEADERSHIP CHANGE, APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO; 16/03/2018 Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Loss/Shr 20c-Loss 35c Vs. Previous Guidance of Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 70c; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q EPS 11c; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS CFO LAFRENCE TO RESIGN; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 15/05/2018 – Surmodics Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 08/05/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 106,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 671,836 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.05 million, up from 565,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $974.59M market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 200,989 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 3.26% more from 11.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 132,150 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech LP invested in 0.01% or 3,169 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.05% or 242,195 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com invested in 70,000 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 47,925 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 335,152 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Manufacturers Life Communication The reported 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Zacks Invest Management has invested 0.04% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). 20,550 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,721 shares. 1,079 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Teton Advsr has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 3,006 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance holds 105,006 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4,338 shares to 169,120 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 91,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,902 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ATRC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 3.89% more from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Gp invested in 83,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 724,606 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc owns 1.88 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors accumulated 397 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Victory Mngmt has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 3,158 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 7,597 are held by Trexquant Lp. Moreover, Sectoral Asset Mngmt has 1.38% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Kopp Investment Advsrs Limited Company owns 4.58% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 134,696 shares. 1.25 million were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Perkins Capital invested 1.27% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 112,686 were accumulated by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 20,500 shares to 127,347 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 67,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,330 shares, and cut its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B).