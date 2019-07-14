Surmodics (SRDX) Holder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Cnooc LTD (CEO) Holding Maintained by Marietta Investment Partners Llc

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,653 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 24,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $171.33. About 48,488 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 4.93% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 20/04/2018 – CNOOC FINANCE FILES TO OFFER NOTES VIA BANK OF CHINA, OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CNOOC Ltd.’s Guaranteed US$ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘A+’; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – FOR NEW PROJECTS PLANNED TO COMMENCE PRODUCTION THIS YEAR, STAMPEDE OIL FIELD AND WEIZHOU 6-13 OIL FIELD HAVE COMMENCED PRODUCTION; 18/04/2018 – 18 bidders take part in CNOOC’s LNG auction on Shanghai Gas Exchange – CNOOC official; 25/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – AGGREGATE PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF NOTES ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT US$1,437.5 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc Boosts Dividend, Reserves While Writedowns Punish Profits; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC Limited: Reserve and Profit Significantly Increased, Net Profit Greatly Improved; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC Signs Production-Sharing Contracts With Husky Oil Operations (China) Ltd; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC LTD – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 24,677 MLN VS RMB 637 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – UNIT PROPOSES TO OFFER NOTES TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS IN HONG KONG AND ELSEWHERE OUTSIDE UNITED STATES, AND IN UNITED STATES

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 13,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 72,727 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 13.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS INC – SURMODICS EXPECTS TO MAKE NEW .018″ LOW-PROFILE PTA BALLOON DILATION CATHETER AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION IN COMING MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance Of A New .018″ Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj EPS 9c Vs. Previous Guidance of Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 15c; 15/05/2018 – Surmodics Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Andrew LaFrence Will Resign as Chief Fincl Officer (CFO) Effective May 25; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS: LEADERSHIP CHANGE, APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING

Analysts await Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 81.48% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SRDX’s profit will be $674,425 for 201.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Surmodics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,149 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 24,400 shares. 26 were reported by Parkside Finance Financial Bank. Art Llc has invested 0.02% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 107,090 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). 41,060 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corp. 602,143 are owned by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 20,200 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 41,404 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 10,226 shares for 0% of their portfolio.