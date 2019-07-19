Surmodics Inc. (SRDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)

As Diagnostic Substances businesses, Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics Inc. 46 5.97 N/A -0.12 0.00 Neogen Corporation 60 8.13 N/A 1.26 47.63

Table 1 highlights Surmodics Inc. and Neogen Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Surmodics Inc. and Neogen Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -1.2% Neogen Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 9.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.25 beta indicates that Surmodics Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Neogen Corporation’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surmodics Inc. are 3.5 and 3.3. Competitively, Neogen Corporation has 12.3 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neogen Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Surmodics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Surmodics Inc. and Neogen Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neogen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 85.46% for Surmodics Inc. with consensus price target of $74.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Surmodics Inc. and Neogen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88% and 91.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Surmodics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Neogen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surmodics Inc. -3.1% -6.24% -26.88% -36.89% -13.51% -14.54% Neogen Corporation -1.22% 5.01% -3.14% -5.79% -17.53% 5.54%

For the past year Surmodics Inc. had bearish trend while Neogen Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Neogen Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Surmodics Inc.

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. This segment also engages in the contract research, development, and manufacture of percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloon catheters for use in various interventional cardiology, peripheral, and other applications. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides component products and technologies that include protein stabilization reagents, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings for diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. SurModics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed, and grain processors and processors; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topical and diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segmentÂ’s products are also used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.