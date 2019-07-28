Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Neuberger Berman Has 1.09 Sentiment

Analysts expect Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 81.48% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. SRDX’s profit would be $674,425 giving it 198.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Surmodics, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 53,658 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 13.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS CFO LAFRENCE TO RESIGN; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS INC – SURMODICS EXPECTS TO MAKE NEW .018″ LOW-PROFILE PTA BALLOON DILATION CATHETER AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION IN COMING MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 15c; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Andrew LaFrence Will Resign as Chief Fincl Officer (CFO) Effective May 25; 16/03/2018 Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Andrew D.C. LaFrence Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC SRDX.O SAYS CFO ANDREW LAFRENCE RESIGNED; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 08/05/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Neuberger Berman Inc (NEU) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 98 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 90 reduced and sold positions in Neuberger Berman Inc. The funds in our database now own: 6.05 million shares, down from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Neuberger Berman Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 78 Increased: 57 New Position: 41.

More notable recent NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “NewMarket (NEU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NewMarket Corp (NEU) CEO Thomas Gottwald on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NewMarket Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2.7% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation for 727,017 shares. Archon Partners Llc owns 29,301 shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jlb & Associates Inc has 2.34% invested in the company for 25,589 shares. The Switzerland-based Starr International Co Inc has invested 1.34% in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,383 shares.

The stock increased 1.55% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $423.57. About 103,629 shares traded or 97.57% up from the average. NewMarket Corporation (NEU) has risen 13.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company has market cap of $4.74 billion. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It has a 20.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers , and individual customers.

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $535.76 million. It operates through two divisions, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. It currently has negative earnings. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold Surmodics, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 42,129 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 4,874 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 4,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co holds 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) or 4,330 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Products Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 8,773 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.02% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Ameriprise Finance, a Minnesota-based fund reported 163,961 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Tci Wealth accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 900 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

More notable recent Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PRGO or SRDX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Buy Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.