Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) and Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) compete with each other in the Hospitals sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgery Partners Inc. 10 0.18 N/A -5.03 0.00 Select Medical Holdings Corporation 15 0.42 N/A 1.07 15.60

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Surgery Partners Inc. and Select Medical Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) and Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgery Partners Inc. 0.00% -49.1% -5.2% Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Surgery Partners Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.25. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

Surgery Partners Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Surgery Partners Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Select Medical Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Surgery Partners Inc. and Select Medical Holdings Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgery Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 10.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92% of Surgery Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.8% of Select Medical Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Surgery Partners Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surgery Partners Inc. 7.62% -4.62% -29.22% -40.67% -48.79% -22.06% Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0.24% 8.98% 17.56% 8.42% -16.92% 9.06%

For the past year Surgery Partners Inc. has -22.06% weaker performance while Select Medical Holdings Corporation has 9.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Select Medical Holdings Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Surgery Partners Inc.

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastrointestinal, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management. The companyÂ’s surgical hospitals also provide acute care services, such as diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, physical therapy, and wound care; and a suite of ancillary services, which consist of a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, anesthesia services, optical services, and specialty pharmacy services. It also operates optical laboratory that manufactures eyewear. As of March 9, 2017, it operated approximately 150 locations in 29 states, including surgical facilities, physician practices, and urgent care facilities. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.