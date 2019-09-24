Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Reaches $7.43 After 8.00% Down Move; Shorts at Aarons (AAN) Lowered By 4.73%

The stock of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 194,977 shares traded. Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has declined 48.79% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SGRY News: 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO DEPLOY $80-$100 MLN IN CAPITAL FOR ACQUISITIONS IN FY’18; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS 1Q REV. $417.4M, EST. $409.3M; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS NAMES THOMAS F. COWHEY AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Surgery Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Surgery Partners Backs FY Guidanc; 12/03/2018 – Surgery Partners: Cowhey Joins Surgery Partners From Aetna; 12/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC – COWHEY JOINS SURGERY PARTNERS FROM AETNA; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise FinThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $369.92 million company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $6.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SGRY worth $29.59 million less.

Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) had a decrease of 4.73% in short interest. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 24, 2018. Some Historical AAN News: 03/05/2018 – Aaron's And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 20/04/2018 – Aaron's Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 06/03/2018 Aaron's, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AARON'S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – AARON'S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON'S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $369.92 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastrointestinal, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Analysts await Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Surgery Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold Aaron's, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 64.33 million shares or 0.64% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,867 were reported by Bogle Management Limited Partnership De. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,600 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.22% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 12,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 2,628 shares. Principal Financial Inc owns 1.12 million shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.59M shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management invested in 570 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) or 368,122 shares. Gsa Capital Llp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 10,682 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Affinity Lc, California-based fund reported 7,681 shares. First Interstate Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) or 55,300 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $126,660 activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider BARRETT KELLY HEFNER bought $126,660.