Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Reaches $7.03 After 4.00% Up Move; FS Bancorp (FSBW) Sentiment Is 1.4

The stock of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 212,983 shares traded. Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has declined 47.32% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SGRY News: 13/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC SGRY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO DEPLOY $80-$100 MLN IN CAPITAL FOR ACQUISITIONS IN FY’18; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS NAMES THOMAS F. COWHEY AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC – COWHEY JOINS SURGERY PARTNERS FROM AETNA; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 09/05/2018 – Surgery Partners 1Q Loss $25.3M; 12/03/2018 Surgery Partners Announces Appointment of Thomas F. Cowhey as Chief Financial OfficerThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $349.66M company. It was reported on Jul, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $7.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SGRY worth $13.99 million more.

FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.64, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 35 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 25 cut down and sold stakes in FS Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 2.09 million shares, up from 2.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding FS Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 21 New Position: 14.

Analysts await Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by Surgery Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.70% EPS growth.

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $349.66 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastrointestinal, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in FS Bancorp, Inc. for 96,517 shares. Ejf Capital Llc owns 201,573 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.75% invested in the company for 21,245 shares. The Connecticut-based Yakira Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.38% in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,385 shares.

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to families, businesses, and industry niches in Puget Sound area communities, Washington. The company has market cap of $218.43 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 7.83 P/E ratio. It also provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include indirect home improvement and automobile-secured loans.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 3,126 shares traded. FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) has declined 10.73% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBW News: 27/03/2018 FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Increase; 27/03/2018 – FS BANCORP INC FSBW.O -DIVIDEND UP 27.3% TO $0.14 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FS Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.15