Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Reaches $6.32 After 4.00% Up Move; Mynd Analytics (MYND) SI Decreased By 3.4%

The stock of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 270,485 shares traded. Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has declined 48.79% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SGRY News: 12/03/2018 – Surgery Partners Announces Appointment of Thomas F. Cowhey as Chief Fincl Officer; 12/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC – COWHEY JOINS SURGERY PARTNERS FROM AETNA; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC SAYS REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS 1Q REV. $417.4M, EST. $409.3M; 13/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC SGRY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS NAMES THOMAS F. COWHEY AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO DEPLOY $80-$100 MLN IN CAPITAL FOR ACQUISITIONS IN FY'18; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 12/03/2018 – Surgery Partners: Cowhey Joins Surgery Partners From Aetna

Mynd Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:MYND) had a decrease of 3.4% in short interest. MYND’s SI was 201,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.4% from 209,000 shares previously. With 145,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Mynd Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:MYND)’s short sellers to cover MYND’s short positions. The stock decreased 15.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 481,919 shares traded or 156.58% up from the average. MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surgery Partners (SGRY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 08/21: (JWN) (KEYS) (SPRT) Higher (AVGR) (HTHT) (SEDG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open 08/22: (JWN) (GME) (BJ) (DKS) Higher (AVGR) (RTRX) (JKHY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $314.40 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastrointestinal, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

More notable recent MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Telemedicine provider Telemynd files for an $8 million IPO – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MYnd Analytics and Emmaus Life Sciences Stockholders Approve Merger and Spin-off Transactions – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MYnd Analytics Announces $2.8 Million Registered Direct Offering – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MYnd Analytics and Emmaus Life Sciences Report Progress on Merger and Spin-off Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MYnd Analytics and Emmaus Life Sciences Announce Availability of Definitive Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus Relating to Merger and Spin-off Transaction – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company. The company has market cap of $2.46 million. The firm offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders.