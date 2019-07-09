Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) EPS Estimated At $-0.19; Stone Run Capital Boosted Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake By $562,800

Stone Run Capital Llc increased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 6.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Run Capital Llc acquired 2,800 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Stone Run Capital Llc holds 43,125 shares with $8.68M value, up from 40,325 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $14.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $228.64. About 153,328 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 17.39% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.46 EPS previously, Surgery Partners, Inc.’s analysts see -58.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 158,347 shares traded. Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has declined 47.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SGRY News: 09/05/2018 – Surgery Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 12/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS NAMES THOMAS F. COWHEY AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC – COWHEY JOINS SURGERY PARTNERS FROM AETNA; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC SAYS REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 13/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC SGRY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO DEPLOY $80-$100 MLN IN CAPITAL FOR ACQUISITIONS IN FY’18; 09/05/2018 – Surgery Partners 1Q Loss $25.3M; 12/03/2018 – Surgery Partners Announces Appointment of Thomas F. Cowhey as Chief Fincl Officer

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $387.96 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastrointestinal, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Among 6 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, April 12. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Stephens. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. J.P. Morgan initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.