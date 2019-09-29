Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) and Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Comparison side by side

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) and Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) compete against each other in the Hospitals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgery Partners Inc. 7 0.07 17.52M -5.03 0.00 Encompass Health Corporation 62 1.72 97.13M 3.11 20.56

In table 1 we can see Surgery Partners Inc. and Encompass Health Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgery Partners Inc. 253,545,586.11% -49.1% -5.2% Encompass Health Corporation 155,682,000.32% 24% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

Surgery Partners Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.25 beta. From a competition point of view, Encompass Health Corporation has a 0.85 beta which is 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Surgery Partners Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Encompass Health Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Surgery Partners Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Encompass Health Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Surgery Partners Inc. and Encompass Health Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgery Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Encompass Health Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Encompass Health Corporation’s consensus target price is $71.75, while its potential upside is 15.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92% of Surgery Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.5% of Encompass Health Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Surgery Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 1.6% are Encompass Health Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surgery Partners Inc. 7.62% -4.62% -29.22% -40.67% -48.79% -22.06% Encompass Health Corporation -4.62% 2.05% 1.38% -4.27% -13.08% 3.47%

For the past year Surgery Partners Inc. has -22.06% weaker performance while Encompass Health Corporation has 3.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Encompass Health Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Surgery Partners Inc.

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastrointestinal, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management. The companyÂ’s surgical hospitals also provide acute care services, such as diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, physical therapy, and wound care; and a suite of ancillary services, which consist of a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, anesthesia services, optical services, and specialty pharmacy services. It also operates optical laboratory that manufactures eyewear. As of March 9, 2017, it operated approximately 150 locations in 29 states, including surgical facilities, physician practices, and urgent care facilities. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services primarily in the Southeast, Oklahoma, and Texas. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care comprising skilled nursing, medical social work, and home health aide services, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy. This segment's hospice services comprise in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families to address patients' physical needs, including pain control and symptom management, and to provide emotional and spiritual support. As of January 2, 2018, Encompass Health Corporation operated 127 hospitals, and 235 home health and hospice agencies in 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.