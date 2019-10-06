Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Analysts See $-0.24 EPS; Sound Shore Management Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stake by 36.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 450,188 shares as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 787,444 shares with $105.49 million value, down from 1.24M last quarter. Microsoft Corporation now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines

Analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report $-0.24 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.35 EPS previously, Surgery Partners, Inc.’s analysts see -31.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 118,812 shares traded. Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has declined 48.79% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SGRY News: 09/05/2018 – Surgery Partners 1Q Rev $417.4M; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 Surgery Partners Announces Appointment of Thomas F. Cowhey as Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 12/03/2018 – Surgery Partners: Cowhey Joins Surgery Partners From Aetna; 23/04/2018 – DJ Surgery Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGRY); 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS NAMES THOMAS F. COWHEY AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Surgery Partners Backs FY Guidanc; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS 1Q REV. $417.4M, EST. $409.3M

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $357.71 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastrointestinal, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.26% above currents $138.12 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

