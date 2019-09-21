Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.61 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Unum Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 47.8%. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.