Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

As Biotechnology companies, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.94 N/A -1.63 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 104.78 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 highlights Surface Oncology Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Surface Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 57.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.