Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Since Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.05 N/A -1.63 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.74 N/A -5.48 0.00

Demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. On the competitive side is, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. was more bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.