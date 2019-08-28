Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Since Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|2.05
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|14.74
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
Demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
Liquidity
Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. On the competitive side is, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. was more bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
