Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

We are comparing Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.08 N/A -1.63 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 17.39 N/A -22.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Surface Oncology Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 196.30% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.