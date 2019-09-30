Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Surface Oncology Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 561,369,086.55% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 10.4 and 10.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Surface Oncology Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 494.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.