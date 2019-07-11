Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.49 N/A -0.11 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 23.31 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and Evogene Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36% Evogene Ltd. -6.32% -27.94% -22.54% -43.13% -53.4% -10.1%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Evogene Ltd.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Evogene Ltd.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.