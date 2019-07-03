Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Both Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 5 2.48 N/A -0.11 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Surface Oncology Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 19 and 19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -6.92% and its consensus price target is $31.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 33.2%. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -2.36% weaker performance while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 88.59% stronger performance.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.