Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 5 2.61 N/A -0.11 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 40.22 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Surface Oncology Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Editas Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 82.4% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36% Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. was more bearish than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats Editas Medicine Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.