Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE)

This is a contrast between Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.11 N/A -1.63 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 28.21% respectively. 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.