Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.21 N/A -1.63 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 189.63 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Surface Oncology Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 116.33% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.