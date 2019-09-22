Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

We will be comparing the differences between Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Surface Oncology Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is 11.4. AVROBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Surface Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.