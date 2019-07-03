Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

This is a contrast between Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 5 2.48 N/A -0.11 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 24.79 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Surface Oncology Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. On the competitive side is, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 0.8% respectively. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.