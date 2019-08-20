Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.01 N/A -1.63 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 27.40 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Surface Oncology Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.4. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Surface Oncology Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average price target and a 288.35% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aptinyx Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.