Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 16 -3.32 310.23M -0.38 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 1,972,218,690.40% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.3. The Current Ratio of rival Amarin Corporation plc is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Surface Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Amarin Corporation plc is $30, which is potential 98.02% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, Amarin Corporation plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.